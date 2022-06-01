Submitted by Friends of Southwest Virginia

Friends of Southwest Virginia is proud to announce the LOVE SWVA Concert Series, presented by Tri-Cities Airport. The concert series will feature live music and exciting entertainment at the outdoor amphitheater at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center (Heartwood).

The concert series kicks off on July 2 with a special Independence Day concert featuring a 40-piece orchestra from Symphony of the Mountains. The series will also include a concert in August and October. Performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We are excited to bring music concerts to the Cultural Center,” said Kim Davis, executive director of Friends of Southwest Virginia. “The amphitheater is an incredible venue for live music, and we know this series will bring some unique events to our region.”

The LOVE SWVA Concert Series will kick off with a special Independence Day celebration with Symphony of the Mountains. The evening includes a celebration of our Independence weekend with a selection of patriotic music and family favorites. Following the National Anthem and a special American Fanfare, the concert evokes memories of Appalachian summertime, including a bit of thunderstorm music, garden bumblebees, park gazebo music, and a wonderful old hymn tune arrangement. The concert will continue with patriotic music, including “America the Beautiful” and “God Bless the USA,” concluding with a tribute to our fallen soldiers and recognition of all veterans. A favorite encore will make attendees want to get on their feet and start marching!

Gates and parking open at 7 p.m., and the show will begin at 8 p.m. Please bring a chair for the event. A selection of beverages and food will be available to purchase. No outside food or drink will be allowed.

Additional shows in the concert series will be announced in the coming weeks.