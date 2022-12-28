Roanoke College recognized four employees with Service To All Roanoke (STAR) Awards during its Gratitude Gala on Dec. 16. The college gives the awards annually to staff members who it says “deliver exceptional performance in their roles and make a positive impact on the college and local community.”

Members of the greater Roanoke College community nominate individuals for the awards, which are broken down into three categories—exempt, non-exempt and hourly. The winners receive a trophy and $1,000.

This year’s winners included Jacob Ferris, Toni Fazler, Jeri Person and Mitzi Steele.

Ferris, who received the hourly category award, is a Dining Service cook. He joined the service in 2012. “Because team success means more to him than individual acknowledgement, he is always willing to help colleagues accomplish their work and is willing to work outside his regular schedule,” a release from the college stated. “Students love to see his seasonal accessories, such as bunny ears, as he serves them in line, and he is quick to make friendly conversation and ensure that students with dietary restrictions have safe, delicious food.

Fazler and Person both received the award in the non-exempt category due to the number of nominations the college received for both.

Fazler is the coordinator of services in Morehead Hall. In her role, she organizes and runs the President’s Welcome and Baccalaureate, three orientation programs and is part of the Commencement Management Committee. She also oversees the Micah’s Backpack program, which makes sure local elementary students have food every weekend. “Fazler works hard to create a welcoming space in Morehead, and students make a point to drop by and visit her, get a warm beverage, or seek advice and assurance,” the release stated.

Person works as academic program coordinator in the Registrar’s Office. “She handles a massive workload with grace and makes amazing suggestions to improve operations both in the Registrar’s Office and across campus,” the release noted. “Person’s colleagues describe her as someone who listens, cooks, offers her home, collects necessities for those in need, sits in hospital waiting rooms, offers transportation and is, in general, the rock that people depend on when they need a friend.”

Steele is the database director in the Office of Information and Technology. She received the award for her performance during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Steele is an employee who arrives at work early, stays late, resolves issue after issue, and juggles multiple projects at once,” the release state.

-The Salem Times-Register