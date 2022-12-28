As part of the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce’s Hometown Gingerbread Trail, a number of cottages were revealed throughout the month of December. The chamber partnered with Page Turner Studios to design and build the cottages this year. “We are stoked to work together with the Chamber to build a lasting tradition of this joyous celebration,” Page and Zephren Turner said when the partnership was announced. The gingerbread cottage at Richfield Living in Salem was unveiled last Wednesday, Dec. 21. Several residents attended the unveiling.

Photos by Aila Boyd