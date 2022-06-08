Submitted by Friendship Retirement Community

Friendship Retirement Community, a local leader in senior living and rehabilitation, announces the hire of Alex Parker to

director of marketing and admissions of Friendship Assisted Living (FAL).

“We are very excited to have Alex join our team,” said Susan O’Malley, administrator of FAL. “His personality and relationship skills will be very appreciated.”

Alex comes to Friendship after serving for nearly a decade as a full time minister. He graduated from Liberty University with a degree in business administration with a minor in marketing as well as a Master’s Degree in theology.

“It is a dream opportunity for me to be at Friendship. I have had multiple family, friends and church congregates come through Friendship in either the independent living, rehab, or assisted living throughout the years,” said Parker. “I can attest, with firsthand experience, to their excellence of care. It is rare to be a part of a culture of caring in an organization and I look forward to assist families, in what can be a difficult transition, and make it a positive season of life.”

