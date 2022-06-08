Submitted by Dr Pepper Park

The Dr Pepper Park lineup for June is overflowing with major talent and exciting shows. One of the venue’s biggest months in history is on the way! June will feature shows with a dynamic array of sounds and genres. From rock legend Tom Keifer to country phenomenon Kip Moore, June has a show for everyone in Roanoke. A current schedule is listed below. President of Dr Pepper Park, Waynette Anderson, stated “We’ve got a show for almost all your weekends, bring out your family and friends for a great time!”

JUNE

June 10th – Prince tribute: Dean Ford & the Beautiful Ones

June 11th – CINDERELLA’S TOM KEIFER BAND, Faster Pussycat, L.A Guns – Triple header show starts at 5:30PM

June 17th – Outlaws

June 18th – Andy Grammer

June 24th – Queen tribute: Absolute Queen

June 25th – Kip Moore

The 2022 season at Dr Pepper Park is going to have the best music and fun in Roanoke this year. The park also boasts brand new additions such as the National Pools VIP Skybox, the Buffalo Hemp Company’s Smoke Zone and local onsite vendors like Sweets by Shaneice, Sun & Spruce Soaps and restaurants like Clutch Smoked Meats, Tuco’s Taqueria and Beamer’s 25