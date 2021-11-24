Friendship, a local non-profit leader in senior living and rehabilitation, recently hosted its first “Vision & Values Awards” event, which celebrated individuals whose vision and values have made the greater community a better place.

“We were honored to recognize five amazing people – Estelle McCadden, Garnett Smith, Charles Price, Cheryl Hartman, and Tye Campbell – all of whom have made significant contributions to the Roanoke Valley and beyond,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Joe Hoff.

The brunch event took place at Club Friendship, Friendship’s award-winning restaurant and bar, and all proceeds went to Friendship’s Resident Benevolence Fund, which supports residents who need financial assistance.

WFXR Living Local Host Kiana Price served as emcee for the event, sharing about the honorees’ many contributions, including championing the causes of neighborhoods, helping keep nonprofit organizations strong and thriving, preserving African American history, serving youth and those with addictions, and improving the lives of those who live in retirement communities.

“It truly was an honor to be in the presence of such exceptional leaders whose works have made a long-lasting impression within the Roanoke Valley,” said Price. “As the proud daughter of one of the recipients, Charles Price, it was so touching to see him receive the Friendship Foundation Vision & Value Award for Positivity. My father’s selfless volunteerism over the decades is not only inspiring, but speaks to the essence of his overall humble character.”

Friendship plans to make this event an annual tradition as it honors those in the greater community who exemplify Friendship’s mission of “supporting friends by providing peace of mind.” Advance Auto Parts, Boyd Pearman Photography, SFCS Architects, and Wilbanks, Smith & Thomas Asset Management all served as gold sponsors.

To learn more about Friendship Foundation, giving opportunities or to make a donation online, visit https://www.friendship.us/foundation. Development Officer Sarah Stephens may also be reached at 540.265.2122 or sstephens@friendship.us.

– Submitted by Stephanie Landes, Director of Marketing