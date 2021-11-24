GLOW Healing Arts’ ribbon-cutting and the dedication of a new historic marker at the Preston Place

The oldest house in Salem is now the home to one of Salem’s newest businesses, GLOW Healing Arts. A ribbon-cutting to officially open the healing center will take place on Friday, December 3 at noon at the Preston Place, 1936 West Main Street, Salem, Virginia. To celebrate the historic significance of the property, the Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation will dedicate its new Historic Site Interpretive Marker describing the Preston Place’s past. The marker is located on the front lawn adjacent to the parking area. In addition, the Salem Museum & Historical Society, which now owns and operates the home, will announce a special recognition.

In addition to the ribbon-cutting, GLOW Healing Arts will host an Open House on Saturday, December 4, from 2 to 6 p.m. to tour the space and meet the practitioners. The public is invited to both of these events.

The Preston Place, the oldest standing home in Salem, was built in 1821, reusing materials from an even older cabin on the site. The Preston Family purchased the property in 1879, giving the home its name. The last Preston descendant to live in the house was Dr. Esther Clark Brown, one of the first female physicians in the Roanoke Valley. In 2014, her heirs donated the house to the Salem Museum & Historical Society which conducted extensive renovations. The first tenant, the very popular White Oak Tea Tavern, fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic and closed. “We are delighted to welcome to the Preston Place an organization focused on healing, following in the legacy of Dr. Brown,” said Lisa Bain, the president of the Salem Museum’s board. “We thank Henry Scholz with MKB, REALTORS for his assistance in locating our new tenant.” More information: https://salemmuseum.org/preston-place/

GLOW Healing Arts has operated as a holistic wellness community center since 2018. Previously known as West Salem Holistic Healing Center, they offer classes, workshops and group gatherings to educate and empower individuals to embrace their full potential. Practitioners offer one-on-one healing services such as therapeutic massage, reflexology, Reiki, yoga, sound healing, spiritual counseling, and natural pain relief solutions. A gift shop features crafts, jewelry and artwork by local artisans, as well as crystals, essential oils, nutritional supplements and gift items to enhance and heal an individual’s mind, body and spirit. More information: https://glowhealingarts.com/

The Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in 1988 to preserve the historic, natural and cultural resources of the Roanoke Valley. The Foundation’s Tours and Interpretive Markers Committee partners with businesses, nonprofits, local governments, neighborhood groups, and others to develop Historic Site Interpretive Markers. These markers help tell the story of significant historic sites, helping to keep their history alive. Markers have already been installed at a variety of historic sites throughout the Roanoke Valley. After several years of research and design, the Foundation completed and installed the interpretive marker preserving the history of the Preston Place. For more information, visit https://roanokepreservation.org/.