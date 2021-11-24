On Veteran’s Day at the Salem Civic Center, the Rotary Club of Salem awarded 18 deserving individuals Paul Harris Fellows. Committee Chairman Matt Pollard read the narratives of each individual, while Club President Elect Jane Johnson presented the pins. Rotarian/Past District Governor Joe Ferguson, District Foundation Chair Garry Norris, Assistant District Governor Jeff Howard assisted with the presentation of the certificates.

The Paul Harris recognition, held twice a year. is named for Paul Harris, who founded Rotary with three business colleagues in Chicago in 1905. The Paul Harris Fellow Foundation was established in his honor in 1957 to express appreciation for a contribution of $1,000 to the humanitarian and educational programs of the Rotary Foundation.

The funds provide educational opportunities of food, potable water, health care, immunizations and shelter for millions of people. These activities are funded, implemented and managed by Rotarians and Rotary clubs around the globe. Rotarians also may designate a Paul Harris Fellow to recognize another person whose life demonstrates a shared purpose with objectives and mission of the Rotary Foundation to build world understanding and peace. The Paul Harris Fellow recognition acknowledges individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International, the PolioPlus campaign, or approved Foundation grants.

Some of this year’s recipients are Rotarians who have been named Paul Harris Fellows by other Rotarians. Some Rotarians who were close to $1,000 dollar mark in personal giving, or who were given points by the Club’s Paul Harris Committee to reach the $1,000 mark. Some recipients are spouses of Rotarians and others are designated a Fellow as they epitomize the “Service Above Self” motto. Other recipients are non-Rotarians; people in our community who serve our community in so many ways or they are named by individual Rotarians or by the Club for their service to the community.