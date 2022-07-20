Submitted by Friendship Retirement Community

Friendship Retirement Community, a local leader in senior living and rehabilitation, holds the first in-person graduation class of Student Nursing Assistants (SNA) since COVID.

Friendship had 12 students graduate from an in-house four-week class starting on May 23rd. After graduation, each student was placed at either Friendship Health and Rehabilitation Center North (FHRC-N), Friendship Health and Rehabilitation Center South (FHRC-S), or Salem Terrace. In an effort to help potential and current employees with continuing education, Friendship offers a SNA class. This program is beneficial to those in the community looking for a career in health care. Students are paid and employed by Friendship while going through the SNA class where Friendship sponsors each individual. After successful completion of the SNA class, Friendship pays for State Board Testing to become a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA).

“It was nice to hold an in-person graduation for my students since COVID” said Melissa Dillard. “I enjoy being a part of the process to teach and educate our employees to better themselves.”

Each person in the graduating class was recognized by the President & CEO, Joe Hoff, and received their Nursing Assistant certificate.

“I love seeing our employees grow within Friendship,” said President & CEO Joe Hoff. “It is always an honor to celebrate with our graduates.”

Friendship received The Roanoker’s Gold Award for Best Employer! Friendship will be offering another class beginning August 29th. If you are interested in joining our team, apply online at friendship.us/careers or call 540-265-2109.

To learn more about Friendship, individuals are encouraged to visit the company’s website, friendship.us, or call 540-265-2100.

Friendship offers diverse senior living accommodations, award-winning care, new and innovative services as well as specialized rehab and therapy, to over 900 residents and patients. The community opened its first building in 1966 and has grown to offer the full continuum of healthcare, including an adult day care center, home care services, physician clinic, on-site pharmacy, and Club Friendship, a full-service restaurant and bar. Visit friendship.us for more information.