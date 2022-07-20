Submitted by Roanoke College News

A Roanoke professor is hitting the ground running in a new role.

Dr. Alice Kassens, John S. Shannon Professor of Economics at Roanoke College, recently became a research fellow with the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis’ Institute for Economic Equity. Just a few weeks into having this position, Kassens has already co-written a fascinating study.

Kassens worked alongside William M. Rogers III, the director of the institute, for a study entitled What Does the Beveridge Curve Tell Us about the Labor Market Recovery. It’s a three-part series on the current labor market.

Kassens’ position requires that she writes several research papers a year, which the institute will then publish. She will also participate in research workshops with the other research fellows at the institute. Kassens, who is also the head of the Center for Economic Freedom at Roanoke College, said positions like this are usually held by academics from major research colleges and universities – so it’s a major accomplishment for a Roanoke College professor to find her way onto the list.

“Being named a Research Fellow with an institution like the Federal Reserve Bank is a dream come true,” Kassens said. “These positions are typically held by academics from R1 or R2 institutions, so this is an exceptional opportunity and I aim to make Roanoke College shine. I am honored that the Federal Reserve Bank, and the Institute for Economic Equity specifically, offered me the position. It will enable me to share my research on mental health and the labor market with a large audience.”

Rodgers was Kassens’ professor and advisor when she was an undergraduate at The College of William and Mary, and the two have kept in touch and worked together ever since. In 2021, they were two co-authors of a study that examined mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He has been my mentor and inspiration since I was in college,” Kassens said. “Without Bill, his belief in me, and his encouragement, I do not know if I would have gone on to graduate school.”