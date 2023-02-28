James Simpson’s Name Almost Unknown Today-Promoted Sale Of First Lots Here From the 1938 centennial edition of The Times-Register

What is now the town of Salem was in the eighteenth century the property of Andrew Lewis, but it was not the celebrated Indian fighter who was responsible for the establishment of a town on this site. James Simpson, whose name has never been blazoned in bright letters in the history of Salem, was the original promoter who laid out the town and sold the first lots.

Simpson purchased the land from William Lewis, son of the noted Pioneer soldier. Realizing the advantages of Salem as a trading center Simpson, who was evidently a live wire promoter, bought thirty-one acres about the year of 1800. He did not lose much time establishing a town for the first lot was sold to Susanna Cole in 1802. Susanna Cole was from the state of Pennsylvania and in her childhood had been kidnapped by Indians. After being kept in captivity for some years she was returned to her family on payment of ransom.

Other Lot Owners

Other lots were purchased soon after the first transaction by David Wade, William Blain, Patrick Glynn, John King, Samuel Cole, Lewis Johnston, Anthony Haden, Henry Snyder and James Godwin.

In 1806 the General Assembly passed an act creating the town of Salem and this measure bore the following title: “An act establishing a town on the land of James Simpson in the county of Botetourt.” The trustees of the town were named as follows: William Lewis, who was the son of Andrew Lewis, Elijah McClanahan, William Blain, Lewis Cooper, John King and John Brugh.

The original charter granted the trustees the following rights:

“The trustees of the said town, or a majority of them, are empowered to make such rules and orders for the regular building of houses therein, as to them seem best, and to settle and determine all disputes concerning the bounds of the lots. So soon as the purchaser of any lot in the said town shall have built a dwelling house thereon equal to 12 feet square, with a bring or stone chimney, such purchaser shall enjoy the same privileges that the freeholders and inhabitants of other towns, not incorporated, hold and enjoy. Vacancies by death or otherwise of any of one or more of the trustees, or a majority of them; and the person so elected shall have the same power as if they had been named in this act.”

“This act shall commence and be in force from and after the passing thereof.” The act was dated January 6, 1806.

Incorporated

In 1836 the legislature passed an act providing for the incorporation of the town of Salem so that the municipal officers under the new act were empowered with much more authority then the original trustees.

By 1840 the little town promoted by William Simpson had become a good sized village for it is said that there were about 450 people here by that time.

The first record of tax assessments after the new county was formed showed that Henry Snyder’s residence was the most valuable in the town. For the purpose of taxation it was assessed at $2,450.00. Henry Snyder or Snider, as it is sometimes spelled, came here from Botetourt county. His son, Charles Snyder was destined to become rich later in the tannery business.

One of the main business firms of the little town of Salem in the early days was that D. & T. Shanks which later was known by the name of T. & G. W. Shanks. This firm was located where the Hotel Fort Lewis now stands.

Fortunately an old invoice book of the firm of D. & T. Shanks is still in existence. This list of invoices is the property of Walter A. Moran of South Salem, a Spanish-American war veteran.

This invoice book shows that the firm of D. & T. Shanks did quite a business here as early as 1823 and 1824 for the invoices then for the fall of 1823 and the winter of 1824 approximately $5,000 worth of goods were purchased. This merchandise was purchased from firms in New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Richmond and Lynchburg.

Goods Handled

Among the interesting purchases made by that firm at that time was listed the following: “One dozen silver flowers, ordered from New York. One hundred pounds of negro cloth purchased from a firm in Philadelphia. A quantity of molasses, hoop, iron and spices from Richmond. One dozen boxes of lucifer matches were purchased from Richmond and the purchase price was listed as $1.25. Another item in the invoices was that of seven yards of white cotton velvet from Philadelphia.

Whether the hoop mentioned above was for the purpose of making hoop skirts for women is not known.

In the early forties the following business firms were established in this city: John P. Kizer operated a store just west of the Presbyterian church where Mrs. F. G. Webber now lives. A mercantile establishment was operated by James C. Huff on the lot now vacant just east of the post office. Henry Franz had a store directly opposite the present Colony Inn.

These early business establishments were quite unlike the stores of today. Little effort was made to display merchandise but much of it was kept in drawers. At the time it was the custom to have shutters to pull down over the windows. A woman clerk in those days was unheard of and only men were employed in any of the merchandise establishments.

-Prepared by Lisa King