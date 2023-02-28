Paul Edward Webb, 79, or Salem, went to live in heaven with our Savior and Lord on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.

He was born Nov. 6, 1943 to the late Willie Lee and Sallie Virginia Barker Webb. He was predeceased in death by two brothers, Jimmy Lee Webb and Frank Wayne Webb.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Webb; daughter, Tracy Freudenthaler (Dale), of Sapulpa, OK; son Hunter P. Web (Amelia) of New York; sister, Shirley Noell Martin, of Salem VA; three grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and many friends.

Paul was a lifelong resident of Roanoke County and Salem. He graduated from Andrew Lewis High School, where he played on the Football Team and made All-State. He was part of a team that really started Salem’s obsession with football. Paul proudly served our country in the Army Reserves. He loved all things outdoors, fishing, hunting in Craig County and Montana, working outside at his home in Roanoke County. Paul retired from VDOT in Salem in 2007.

Paul lived his life to the fullest and now has everlasting life free of disabilities and is now walking with the Lord.

Funeral service was conducted on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 and Lotz Funeral Home Salem at 11 a.m. with Reverend Ken Nienke officiating the service. Burial followed at Sherwood Memorial Park.