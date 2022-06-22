Gene “Buck” Melvin Fulcher, 90, a resident of Roanoke, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 18, 2022. He was born on November 17, 1931, to the late George and Clara Sprinkle Fulcher in Hopewell, VA. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Sue Fulcher.

Gene was a Korean War Veteran and a proud Virginia Tech graduate. He retired from Phillips 66. Gene had many hobbies: he loved to sing, play cards, play golf, and especially loved his time at the Redwood Hunt Club where he made lifelong friendships. He was also a Mason and served as Worthy Patron at the Salem Chapter Order of Eastern Star. Gene and Sue enjoyed their adventures in Ft. Myers, Florida for over 20 years.

Gene is survived by his son, Gene M. Fulcher, Jr. and wife, Andrea; daughter, Cindy Jones and husband, Steve; grandchildren, Raegan Zadell, Tiffany Bates and husband, Daniel, Shannon Seagle and husband, Tony, Tonya Jones and wife, Courtni, Cassie Jones, Cooper Fulcher, and Tanner Fulcher; great-grandchildren, Bodie Seagle, Benjamin Seagle, Chloe Zadell, Abby Rae, Will Bates, Remi Bates, and Roman Bates; sister, Patty Haff and husband, Karl; brother, George E. Fulcher; numerous dear nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews also survive.

A funeral service to celebrate his life was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, VA, with Reverend Bryan Buckles officiating. Burial followed at East Hill Cemetery in Salem, where military honors will be performed by the U.S. Air Force.

Friends visited with the family from 6 – 8 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022, at the funeral home.

The funeral service for Mr. Fulcher will also be live-streamed at www.johnmoakey.com. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.