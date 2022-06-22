Darlene Janet Reynolds, 84, of Salem, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Born on Wednesday, August 25, 1937, to the late Charles Antonio and Nora Belle Wright Minucie, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bobby” Reynolds and sisters, June Martin and Frances Hatcher.

Darlene was a spirited lady with a lot of spunk! A claims specialist with Walmart for 27 years, she understood the value of good customer service and she served well. When her children were little, she was able to stay home with them, except when she drove a school bus for the City of Salem. She loved vacations spent at the beach with family and enjoyed collecting lighthouses. Darlene also enjoyed watching the hummingbirds that would visit her yard in the summer months. She was known for her tie-dyed Converse tennis shoes that she wore; she received many compliments on them everywhere she went. Above all, she was a loving mother and grandmother who adored her family.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Tonya (Peter) LaTempa; son, Tony Reynolds; grandchildren, Jeremy Reynolds, Brittany LaTempa (Michael Austin), Lindsay LaTempa (Clay) Hall; great-grandchildren, Braden Hall, Maggie Cook, Maci Reynolds, Holdyn Austin, and MaKenna Hall; siblings, Clara Saunders, Violet Agee, Charles Minucie, Brenda Kay Wainwright, and Debbie Minucie; as well as special friends, Jerri Lawrence, Jo Wiggins, Janet Stallard, and Wilma Kelley.

The family welcomed friends on Sunday, June 5, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m., in the chapel of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home. Funeral services were conducted on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with her brother, Charles Minucie officiating. Interment immediately following at Sherwood Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.