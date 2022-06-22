1943 – 2022

Dreama “MeMe” Fitzgerald Hayes, age 78 of Salem, went home to be with her Lord and family gone before her on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, from Friendship Health and Rehabilitation.

Dreama was born on Wednesday, December 15, 1943, in Covington, Va., daughter of the late Hersheyand Edna Fitzgerald. Dreama was a very selfless lady. She was always concerned for others and what they needed. One thing is true though: it was her way or the highway. She would often remind those around her of who was in charge. Dreama graduated from Andrew Lewis High School, class of 1962. She drove a school bus for Roanoke County, mainly in the Cave Spring area for 20+ years. The students

and children that crossed her path were uncountable. She had every gift and trinket given to her by her school kids and appreciated the years she spent with each and every one.

Dreama had many hobbies she enjoyed including knitting, cooking, and reading, but most of all she will be remembered for the love she gave her family, the apple of her eye, grandson Nicholas being at the top of the list.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Hayes, Sr; Son, Bruce “Shelburne” Hayes, Jr; and brother, Hershey Fitzgerald, Jr.

Family remaining to cherish her memory includes her daughter, Deirdre Manspile (Don); Sister, Linda Jenkins; grandson, Nicholas Manspile; special nephew, Travis Jenkins; special niece, Michelle Jennings;special cousin, Sonny Schuder; and sister-in-law, Brenda Blevins.

The family received friends Friday, June 17, 2022, from 2 until 3 p.m. at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem. Funeral services started at 3 p.m. following visitation with Pastor Barry Fitzgerald officiating. Burial will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank the staff of Friendship Health and Rehab of Roanoke for the love and care given at the time it was needed most.

Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made in Dreama’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. www.stjude.org/donate.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting the John M. Oakey & Son website. www.johnmoakey.com.