Dignitaries officially break ground for the James I. Moyer Complex renovation project at a ceremony on the complex grounds Monday morning. Left to right; Aaron St. Pierre of LOSE Design, Asst. Salem City Manager Rob Light, Councilman John Saunders, Vice Mayor Jim Wallace, Mayor Renee Turk, Director of Parks and Recreation John Shaner, President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation Rita McClenny, councilman Randy Foley, Troy Henderson of G&H Construction, Moyer Complex Manager Eric O’Brien, Sheldon Henderson of G&H Construction, President of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Landon Howard and Salem City Manager Jay Taliaferro. For more information, see Brian Hoffman’s column in this week’s sports section.

Photo by Brian Hoffman