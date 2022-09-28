Aila Boyd aboyd@mainstreetnewspapers.com

A Sunday morning fire at 423 9th Street in Salem caused damage to a structure and several vehicles.

A release from the Salem Fire and EMS Department indicated that the department responded to the fire at approximately 3:35 a.m. Units arrived at the fire within six minutes of receiving the call.

They found heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of the structure. An attached porch and several vehicles were on fire on the exterior of the property.

The release said firefighters “quickly discovered that the flames had extended inside the building.” The next round of firefighters who arrived stretched a fire hose into the structure and found heavy fire in the attic.

“The fire was brought under control in approximately 30 minutes, but the building did sustain heavy fire and smoke damage and several vehicles were damaged,” the release noted.

Four individuals were inside the structure at the time of the fire but were able to escape without injury.

According to the release, 26 personnel from the Salem Fire and EMS Department and the Roanoke Fire and EMS Department responded to the call.

The fire is being investigated by the Salem Fire Marshal’s Office to determine an exact cause.

An estimate of the damage is not currently available.