By Alexander Shedd

Hunter Holliday, president of Veteran Events Management, Inc., announced his run as the Republican nominee for Salem City Council at the Armed Forces Day celebration and Grand Opening of the Salem Republican Committee HQ at West Main and 4th Street.

Holliday’s campaign Facebook page posted, “I want to thank everyone that battled the heat and came out to the Salem Republican Committee (SRC) HQ Grand Opening/Armed Forces Day Celebration yesterday. It made my announcement as the Republican nominee for Salem City Council a truly memorable occasion!”

Holliday’s campaign platform includes such issues as:

Protection of First and Second amendment rights, citing general attempts to silence conservative speech at public forums and campuses;

Economic development plans for developing and maintaining skilled manufacturing jobs in Salem and making way for the General Electric plant site and Valleydale processing plant;

Infrastructure improvements including supporting the Simms Farm development, sewer and storm drain improvements and additions, and the partial widening of Franklin Road and addition of a roundabout; lowering of taxes and emphasis on improvements in vocational education and training.

Holliday is a Salem native and 36 year-veteran of the U.S. Army, Army Reserve and National Guard. He is a Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Association of the United States Army, Salem Republican Committee and Salem Moose Lodge. In his announcement, Holliday also thanked his fianceé, Amy Willis, and mother, Kathryn Holliday. More information can be found on Facebook @Hunter Holliday Republican for Salem City Council, or on his website, votehunterholliday.com.