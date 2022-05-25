By Alexander Shedd

This past Saturday, May 21, was a busy day at the Salem Civic Center as the Family Service of Roanoke Valley Bike, Car & Truck Show spread out across the parking lot in the beautiful spring weather while the C&E Salem Gun & Knife Show displayed countless tables for hunting and weapons enthusiasts in the auditorium within.

Family Service of Roanoke Valley put on their car show for the second year in a row and plan to make it an annual event. The show featured more than 100 classic and new cars and trucks, vintage sports cars and choppers, as well as food and clothing vendors and raffles.

The show is the spring fundraiser for the 120-year-old nonprofit, which offers affordable counseling services, youth programs, public guardianship services for adults and personal affairs management services for those struggling with homelessness. More information is available at www.fsrv.org.

While the cars were being enjoyed outside, hundreds bought tickets and gathered in the air conditioned Civic Center auditorium for the C&E Salem Gun & Knife show. One of several C&E gun show events throughout the year in Salem and other cities, the show featured a packed venue with several rows of tables across the entire space. Vendors sold modern firearms such as semi-automatic pistols and rifles, modern tactical equipment and holsters, as well as antique firearms and crafts. One particular table displayed dozens of handcrafted items, including pens, knives and jewelry, all hand-carved from deer antler by the vendor.

There were also many tables featuring hunting equipment, first aid and survival gear, military surplus, books on firearms, survival, and hunting, hundreds of knives and copious ammunition. Also present were tables for the Republican Party of Virginia and the Virginia Citizens Defense League. There will be additional dates at the Civic Center for the C&E Gun & Knife Show this year on July 16-17, Oct. 8-9 and Dec. 17-18.

Next weekend, the Salem Civic Center will host the Salem Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission for ages 18 and older is $7; ages 11-17, $2; and ages 10 and under free.