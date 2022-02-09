By Shawn Nowlin shawn.nowlin@ourvalley.org

Generally speaking, an expo is an organized display and presentation of varied items that provides vital information to people in the community. Such an occasion occurred last Sunday at Glow Healing Arts on West Main Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Home to a Holistic Wellness Center, Glow Healing Arts currently employs several holistic practitioners: Meredith Novak, owner; Tabitha Cain, energy healer practitioner; Nicole Prillaman, licensed massage therapist; Theresa Huber, occupational, massage and aroma therapist; Evelyn Mann, crystal healer; Emilee Hall, yoga instructor; Angie Dobbins, licensed massage therapist; and Rob Arana, Reiki Practitioner.

Many of the practitioners were present to meet some of the individuals who attended Sunday’s event. Vendors and other artists also participated, focusing on healing education and encouraging individuals to become more active in their lifestyle and health.

“We wanted people to come in to explore and find out what the Holistic World is all about. Not everyone is aware of what we do and the resources that we provide,” Cain said.

Common misconceptions that people have about us, Cain added, are things like worshipping the devil or punching holes. Continuing, she said, there is some of that, but for the majority of Holistic workers, that is certainly not the case. We have trained ourselves to be conduits to bring energy through our bodies for you to do the healing that you need for yourself.

Richard Wallace attended the event because he wanted to see for himself what his friends and family were talking about. “I’d been meaning to stop by for a few weeks, but my schedule was just too hectic,” he said. “I had some free time on Sunday, so I drove up Main Street with a few questions already in mind. Everyone was kind and made you feel welcomed. I was even able to get some cool gifts for my girlfriend.”

In addition to massages, Glow Healing Arts also offers access Bars, pain relief solutions, reiki and reflexology, among other things. A variety of classes to help people achieve balance in their body, mind and spirit are hosted every month. In February alone, yoga classes on Mondays will be led by Hall and free sacred sound circle gatherings will be offered on Tuesdays. This Saturday, from 1 to 6 p.m., there will be a Glow Valentine’s Spa Experience for both couples and individuals who are single.

Gift shop hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit glowhealingarts.com.