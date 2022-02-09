By Shawn Nowlin shawn.nowlin@ourvalley.org

Ray Byrd Sr., a staple in the Salem community, died on January 30 at the age of 93.

Those who knew him say he was the type of individual who went above and beyond to get the job done and relished genuine friendships and relationships. Said Vicky Walker, “I remember going to his pharmacy as a kid with my parents and always seeing Mr. Byrd with a smile on his face. He was so nice and always asked how I was doing.”

Among the organizations Byrd was affiliated with, many as the President, consist of the Roanoke Valley Pharmaceutical, Salem Sports Foundation, Salem Museum and Salem Chamber of Commerce, among many others.

In 1968, Byrd was appointed to the City of Salem’s first School Board, eventually serving as Chairman for five years. He also served on the boards of First National Bank, Richfield Retirement Community and Farmer’s National Bank. At Salem Baptist Church, in which he was a longtime member, Byrd served on practically every committee.

Born on September 1, 1928, to Daniel Edward and Virgie Holt Byrd, Ray played football for the Martinsville High School and graduated in 1946. In addition to Most Optimistic, he was also voted Best Dressed by his peers.

While attending Randolph Macon College, he pledged the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He finished his education at the Medical College of Virginia, earning a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy. During his two years as a United States Marine, Byrd attained the rank of Captain.

Needing a date to a dance, Byrd was fixed up with Nina Landolina and the two ended up dancing the night away. On July 26, 1952, the two lovebirds exchanged their vows and were married for the next 69 years.

At the urging of his future business partner and childhood friend, Ervin Pollard Brooks, Ray and Nina moved to the Salem area in July 1954 and never left. Five years later, Ray and Ervin purchased Webber’s Pharmacy, eventually changing the name to Brooks-Byrd Pharmacy. For decades, the longtime pals not only filled people’s prescriptions, but they also got a chance to watch an entire generation of Salem residents grow up and have families of their own.

Hobbies Byrd enjoyed included racing his neighbors to grow the first tomato of the season, playing golf and tennis at Hidden Valley Country Club and sitting on the dock at Smith Mountain Lake watching the sunset with a whiskey sour in hand after some water skiing.

A celebration of his life, officiated by the Rev. Everett Kier, was held on February 5 at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem.