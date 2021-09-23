Jacqueline Duke “Jackie” Nelson, 85, most recently of Virginia Beach, Va., passed away on September 6, 2021, after a long illness.

Jackie was born on August 21, 1936, to Frank and Jessie (Wheeler) Duke. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Priscilla D. Evans; and nephew, Charlie Nelson.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, T. Garth Nelson; her daughters, Jane Nelson Herbert and husband, Doug, of Bethesda, Md. and Cynthia Nelson Barnhurst of Virginia Beach, Va.; grandchildren, Allison and Erin Barnhurst of Virginia Beach, Va., Garth Herbert and fiancée, Taylor Becker, of Minneapolis, Minn., and Katie Herbert of Iowa City, Iowa; aunt, Hazel Shelor; niece, Lisa Baar and husband, Eric, and her children, Meredith and Spencer Scavone; and nephews, Frank Page, Tom and Lee Nelson; as well as many other relatives.

Jackie and Garth met in 1955 in Salem after Garth returned from the service and began a life together dedicated to family, friends and church. They had many lifelong friends from childhood and high school with whom they shared fun times and special memories. They moved to Richmond when their daughters were small and made many dear friends with whom they remain close to this day. They became very involved at Bon Air Presbyterian Church, where they were members for more than 50 years. They fondly remembered their time volunteering at Wednesday Night Suppers.

Many thanks to those who helped to care for Jackie in the last years of her life, especially the staff at Pelican Health Nursing Home in Virginia Beach.

A graveside service will be held at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem on September 25 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Bon Air Presbyterian Church in Richmond, or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.johnmoakey.com.