Leon August Vorst of Fairhope, Alabama (formerly of Salem) passed away on September 16, 2021. He was born September 20, 1939, in Middle Point, Ohio, to Andrew Joseph Vorst and Marie Wilhelmina Wurst Vorst, who preceded him in death.

He was also preceded in death by his older brother, Eugene Vorst of Middle Point; sister-in-law Patricia Mueller Vorst of Middle Point; wife Janie Webb Vorst, of Salem; Goddaughter and niece, Karen Vorst Barnes of Middle Point; and nephew Clark Dyer.

He enjoyed a long career as a Mechanical Engineer in various contexts, starting out with General Motors and the Gemini Space Program in Dayton, Ohio; then Gardner Denver in Grand Haven, Michigan; and finally, Hayes, Seay, Mattern, and Mattern (AECOM) in Roanoke, where he eventually retired as Associate Vice President.

Leon’s surviving family includes his loving wife: Shirley Vorst, Fairhope, AL; and children: Laura Vorst, Falmouth, VA; Eric Vorst, Falmouth; Kyle Vorst and wife, Neeta Karki Vorst, Vinton, VA; Holly and Inge Johnson, Fairhope; and Kathryn Orr, Richmond, VA, all of which he adored and was very proud of.

He also has several grandchildren: Jarod Harrington, Andrew Vorst, Leon Vorst, Nina Rose Vorst, Aaliyah Vorst, Sanskrit Vorst, Ryan Johnson and Madison Johnson, and he thoroughly enjoyed sharing in their lives and attending all of their sporting, dancing and many other events.

Remaining also are Leon’s sister Janet Vorst Dyer and husband Terry Dyer of Springfield, Ohio, and sister Marilyn Vorst Seck and husband Joe Seck of Atlanta, Georgia.

And, he is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and -nephews, and extended family.

Leon was an avid Virginia Tech and Notre Dame Fan, golfer, sports fanatic, church member, gardener, card player, square dancer and Salem Little League Baseball board member and Player Agent. He also enjoyed playing sports in his youth while growing up on his family farm which remains. He will be deeply missed by all of his family, friends and everyone whose lives he touched.