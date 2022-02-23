Jewell Janney McClure, 90, of Salem, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 18, surrounded by her loving family. Born May 20, 1931, in Roanoke to the late Theodore and Effie Lawrence Janney, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Malcolm Laurie McClure, Jr., as well as her sister, Myrtle Janney Beach.

Jewell was truly a jewel and adored by her family. Her creative spirit was reflected in her love of art and painting. She greatly enjoyed traveling, especially if it involved a sandy beach getaway. Christmas was always a special time during which she looked forward to having her whole family, and her sister’s family, gathered together.

Above all, she adored her family and the time spent with them. She was especially proud of her first great-grandson – he is pure joy! Those left to treasure her memory are her son, Spencer L. McClure; daughter, Amber L. McClure; her only grandson, James G. Spradlin (of whom she was especially proud and who was to her, perfect in every way) and his wife, Camaryon; great-grandson, Malcolm Joseph Spradlin, as well as nephews, Nestor Beach, Damon Beach, Jason Beach, and their families.

A service to honor and celebrate Jewell’s life was recently held at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, in Salem, with Chaplain Roy Kanode officiating. Jewell will be privately laid to rest with her husband in Evergreen Burial Park, Roanoke, Virginia.