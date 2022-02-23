Lena Mae Beckner Hostetter, age 93, of Buchanan, Virginia, went to be with her Lord on Friday, February 11.

A native of Buchanan, she was the daughter of the late Leonard T. Beckner and Lucille Virginia Cash Beckner Taylor.

Lena had a passion for cooking and loved cooking for her friends. She worked at the Southern Inn Restaurant for over 40 years. Lena also loved singing and listening to music. You could often find her singing some of her favorite Country or Gospel music. During WWII, Lena was proud of her job making bullets and became a supervisor.

Surviving family members include loving daughter, Vida McCracken (Bob); sister, Dorothy Morris (Fred); grandchildren, Shawn Taylor (Shelly), Stephanie Greenside (Ted); step-grandson, Matthew McCracken (Molly); great-grandchildren, Malachi and Cohen Taylor, Tesa, Trevor, and Sydney Greenside, Robert and Russel McCracken; special friends, Lorraine White and Irish Roessel; Many wonderful nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

The family received friends on Tuesday, February 15, at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, 305 Roanoke Boulevard Salem, Virginia. The visitation period was from 11 a.m. to noon. The Celebration of Life began at 12 p.m. followed by a burial at Fairview Cemetery in Buchanan.

