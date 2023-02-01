Mary Ann Bell Julg, 68, of Sun City, Az., but formerly of Salem, Va. and Copper Hill, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Born in Roanoke, Va. to the late Leslie Pierce and Edith May Matkins Bell on June 17, 1954, she is also preceded in death by her aunt and guardian, Betty H. Bell.

Mary Ann was a gifted and well-loved educator who retired after 34 years of teaching in the Alleghany County and Roanoke City public school systems. The Blacksburg High School graduate earned a bachelor’s degree from what is now Longwood University and a master’s degree from Radford University. Mary Ann’s retirement allowed her to spend invaluable time with her grandsons, first in “Big Sky Country” in the great state of Montana and most recently in Arizona. In her spare time, Mary Ann loved to quilt and watch her grandsons play sports and participate in school activities. Above all, she adored her family; she was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Charles Julg; children, Charles L. Julg and his wife, Chastity, of Gastonia, NC; Kelli McDonald and her husband, Greg, of Peoria, AZ; grandsons, Hank McDonald and Walt McDonald; siblings, Doug Bell and his wife, Arlene, Rodney Bell and his wife, Karen, Virginia Martin, Susie Bell Johnson and husband, Glenn, Mike Bell and wife, Carol, Pam Reed and husband, Robert, and Jackie Triplett and husband, Bill; uncle and guardian, E. Stephen Bell and his wife, Rose Anne, as well as numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family welcomed friends on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., in the chapel of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, Salem. A Celebration of Life service was held on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Locust Grove United Methodist Church, in Salem, with Pastor Ben Lockhart officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Locust Grove United Methodist Church, 3415 Locust Grove Ln, Salem, VA 24153

The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the staff of Stoneridge Hospice, in Phoenix, AZ, for the compassionate care given to both Mary Ann and family during this difficult time. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.