ROANOKE — Katherin A. Elam and Stephen W. Lemon have joined the Board of Directors of the Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation as at-large members.

Elam retired in 2022 as the longtime president of Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia. Lemon is an attorney and principal at the firm of Martin, Hopkins & Lemon, P.C.

The volunteer board guides the educational foundation’s mission as an independent nonprofit organization supporting student scholarships,

faculty development and endowment initiatives at Virginia Western Community College. Board members are the driving force behind Virginia Western’s Community College Access Program, a successful public-private partnership that provides up to three years of tuition to eligible students. CCAP celebrates its 15th anniversary in 2023, having served 3,856 students to date and provided $9.1 million in tuition assistance.

As of 2023, the educational foundation is led by: Deborah L. Petrine, chair; Russell Ellett, vice chair; Tammy Moss Finley, secretary: Chris Carey, treasurer; William Farrell II, immediate past-chair; and college President Dr. Robert H. Sandel. John R. Francis is the chair of Virginia Western’s Local Board.

-The Salem Times-Register