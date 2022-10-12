Board Member David Bowers hosted a luncheon and tour of Adult Care Center of Roanoke Valley Sept. 30 for leaders from the community. The guests interacted during their tour with the participants and staff and gained greater understanding of our mission. The Adult Care Center said it welcomes new participants from the Roanoke Valley at any time.
Pictured from left in the front row: ACCRV Receptionist Bettie Smith, Region 4 Vice President Roanoke Branch NAACP Dr. Brenda Hale and ACCRV Board Member and attorney David Bowers. Pictured from left standing: WFJX Fox Radio 910/1043 FM President Dr. David Points, President/CEO United Way of Roanoke Valley Abby Verdillo Hamilton, ACCRV LPN Kathy Hopson, Rev. Preston Tyler of Hill Street Baptist Church, ACCRV Executive Director Mike Pyle and ACCRV Director of Philanthropy Guy Byrd.
Courtesy of Adult Care Center of Roanoke Valley
