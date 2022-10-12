Emory & Henry announces spring, summer graduates

EMORY – Emory & Henry College recently announced that Christina Barfield and Morgan Stone, both of Salem, were among its spring and summer 2022 graduates.

Garrison receives Love of Learning Award

BATON ROUGE, La. – Sarah C. Garrison, of Salem, was recently awarded a Love of Learning Award worth $500 from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Garrison was one of 200 recipients of the award. Garrison, a special purpose instructor in the Radford University Department of Occupational Therapy, will use the funds from the award toward continued training on mindfulness practice. She was initiated into Phi Kappa Phi in 2020 at Radford University.

Molnar graduates from University of Mississippi

UNIVERSITY, Miss. – Daniel Molnar, of Salem, is among the more than 1,000 students who graduated from the University of Mississippi in August 2022. Molnar, who is a finance major, received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in the School of Business Administration. “Congratulations to our August 2022 class of graduates who are distinguished by outstanding achievements,” said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. “They accomplished so much during their years at Ole Miss, and we can’t wait to see all the ways they will pursue their passions and reach their fullest potential.” August 2022 graduates were invited to walk across the stage at the University of Mississippi 2022 Commencement exercises, which were held May 4-8. Morning convocation was held on Saturday, May 7 in the Grove.