WASHINGTON – Roanoke College President Frank Shushok has been named one of The Aspen Institute’s inaugural Senior Index Impact Fellows. Shushok will join a larger community of youth and professionals advancing an urgent agenda focused on research, interventions and strategies necessary to accelerate youth leadership programs nationally.

The Impact Fellowship is sponsored by The Aspen Institute, an international educational and policy studies nonprofit based in Washington, D.C. The institute’s goal is to increase youth exposure to those programs by more than 50 percent over the next five years.

“It’s hard to think of something more important to our democracy than cultivation of leadership among the next generation of youth in our country,” Shushok said. “I feel so fortunate to be part of such a worthwhile effort.”

-The Salem Times-Register