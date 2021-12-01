Margaret Lee Huff Allen left her beloved Salem on Wednesday, November 24, to join her husband of 41 years, Avery Allen; parents, Everett and Bertha Huff; daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Clarence Baker, in her forever home of Heaven. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Guilford Huff, Lucille Walker, and Dorothy Spencer. Although proudly and fully vaccinated, Margaret lost her life as a result of complications of COVID-19.

Born February 14, 1919, in Salem, Margaret was proud to be a life-long resident of this city that she loved so much. Margaret graduated from Andrew Lewis High School in 1936. She was employed at Newberry’s in Salem before going to work at the VA Medical Center in the Canteen Service and eventually, in Nursing Services. Margaret remained active, visiting her hair salon regularly, shopping for the latest fashions, and watching the news. She greatly enjoyed visiting with family, friends, neighbors, and church members. She was a loyal and faithful member of First Christian Church. Those who visited loved to hear her talk about the past and present, enjoyed her keen sense of humor and her continued awareness of current events and politics.

Those left to cherish her memory include nieces and nephews, Mike (Kathy) Spencer and Patricia Slough, of Salem; Jane (Roger) Vreeman and Brian Walker, of Minnesota; Betty Crane, of Florida; Paul Buckner, of Georgia; Joyce Richardson, of Roanoke, as well as numerous great nieces and nephews.

Due to their support and many acts of kindness, special thanks are given to Rebecca and the staff of Talk of the Town Hair Salon; to longtime and devoted neighbor Helen Philips and her son, Donald; to newfound friend and lunch date, Carolyn Boley; and to others too numerous to mention. Because of the loving and attentive care provided by David Richardson, Susan Simmons, Kathy Langhorn, Joyce Brock, Cindy Sewell and Joyce Richardson, Margaret was able to remain in her treasured Salem home until her recent hospitalization.

Services will be held on Saturday, December 4, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Salem’s John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, with Pastor Dan Netting officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will welcome friends to visit in the chapel one hour prior to the service. The family respectfully requests that attending guests wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church, 712 Front Street, Salem, Virginia 24153.