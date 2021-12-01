Melvin Eugene “Mel” Fuller went to be with his Lord on November 7, 2021. He will ever be remembered for his quick wit, sense of humor and unrelenting willingness to help others in need.

Mel was born June 24, 1929, to the late Hattie Sue (Overby) and William Henry Fuller. Growing up in Richmond, he graduated from John Marshall High School before attending Randolph Macon College prior to getting drafted for the Korean Conflict. Following Korea, he completed bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the University of Virginia.

He met Dorothy (Dottie) Lee Mitchell at Virginia Beach and took her dancing every night. In their 49 plus years of marriage, they continued to love dancing and going to the beach. Mel also enjoyed cheering for the Yankees and Wahoos, reading, and traveling.

Mel retired from the Army Reserves as a Bird Colonel, having served 31 years. He was a professor and Dean of the Evening Program at Richmond Professional Institute (now VCU) before taking the same position at Roanoke College. He and Dottie then started Southwestern Virginia Enterprise to put on trade shows in both Roanoke and Richmond.

In addition to his parents, Mel was preceded in death by his wife, Dottie, and his siblings, Roy Fuller, Roger Fuller, and Pauline Robertson. He is survived by his sister, Barbara (Bobbie) Fuller Sledd of Richmond.

Mel is also survived by his children, Sandy Spicknall (Bob) of Richmond, Nancy Reynolds of Salem, Steve Fuller (Linda) of Raleigh, NC, and Rick Fuller (Carol) of Brookfield, WI. Mel is also survived by ten grandchildren, Andy Spicknall, Kathy Spicknall Welch (Ben); Claire and Lauren Reynolds; Tyler and Carlie Fuller; Sam, Kevin, Ben, and Maddie Fuller.

Per Mel’s request, there will be no service.

