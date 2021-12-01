Robert “Chad” Martin, 47 of Salem, passed away on Friday, November 26. Chad was born October 18, 1974, in Roanoke to loving parents, Robert “Bobby” and Jeanne Martin, both of Salem. Paternal grandparents, Frank and Mildred Martin; maternal grandparents, Maurice and Jenni Aliff; nephew Eric Austin; and special Uncle Charlie precede Chad in death.

Chad was a graduate of Salem High School and Roanoke College, from which he earned an English degree. He was employed with The Roanoke Times newspaper for 10 years before moving to Charlotte to work for 11 years with the Charlotte Observer. Chad enjoyed volunteering and giving back to his community and throughout his career incorporated opportunities for he and his staff to serve and pay it forward. He was also an avid event planner and those qualities also served him well in his career. He planned numerous family functions, including a very special 50th wedding anniversary celebration for his parents.

Chad loved to travel to big cities with the ocean being one of his favorite destinations. New York City, Washington D.C., and Miami were three of his favorite cities to visit. He even had an opportunity to live in Plantation, Florida, before moving back to Salem. Chad also enjoyed the relaxation and ports visited while on cruise ships. Chad’s niece and nephews were a special part of his life; he loved them all dearly and treasured time spent with all of them.

Those left to cherish Chad’s memory are his parents, Robert “Bobby” and Jeanne Martin of Salem; two older sisters, Terri Fox (Rick) of Salem and Vicky Thomas (David) of Goodview; niece, Ashley Meredith (Matt); nephews, David and Josh Thomas; great-nephew, Camden Meredith; as well as special aunts, Becky Aliff and Ruthie Stover.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 3, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of John M. Oakey and Son Funeral Home, with Pastor Greg Moser officiating. The family will welcome friends one-hour prior to the service. The family requests that guests wear masks regardless of vaccination status. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.