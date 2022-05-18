O ur beautiful and amazing mother passed away on May 13, 2022. She was born in Darby, England on July 7, 1924 to Dominic and Emma Rivers O’Donnell. She served in the Royal Observer Corps.

Margaret was preceded in death by her beloved husband Lt. Col. W. Allen Key; sons, Steven Early and John Adrian Key; siblings; several nieces and nephews; and her best friends, Abby Mitchell and Blanche McGuire.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Sharon Leslie Wade, W. Allen Key, II, Roberta O’Donnell (Robin) Key and Dixie Smith Huff; much loved granddaughter, Maggie. She leaves many friends and family a list too long to print but include, Tina, Becki, Darcie, Val, Cady, Joyce, Jimmy, John, Linda, Patty, and Richard.

The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 1 p.m. A graveside service will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.