Michael Ray Mauk, age 69, of Salem, Virginia passed away May 8, 2022, at Orange Park Medical Center. He was born April 9, 1953, in Fincastle, Virginia to the late Frank William Mauk and Daisy Irene Horton Mauk. Michael was a lifelong resident of Virginia and recently relocated to Glen St. Mary, Florida to be closer to his daughter. He was very gifted with his hands and could fix almost anything.

Everyone would agree that Michael was the life of the party and lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed singing, drinking, and fellowshipping with great friends and family. As he always said, “May the Force Be with You.”

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank William Mauk and Daisy Irene Horton Mauk and his brother, Roger Mauk. Michael is survived by his daughter, Karen (Larry) Hall of Glen St. Mary, FL; siblings, Darlene Harlow Overstreet, Barbara Hylton (Johnny) Diehl, Ronnie Leon (Arlene) Mauk, and Sophia Catherine Mauk all of Virginia; grandchildren, Kimberlin (Daulton) McKelvey and Wesley Hall; and his former spouse and mother to his children, Sharon Justice. Michael’s family will celebrate his sweet life in the near future.

