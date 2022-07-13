By Meg Hibbert

Three Moose Lodges came together to raise more than $10,000 in medical expenses for a 1-year-old boy who has had two heart surgeries and more to come.

On June 25 members of Salem Moose Lodge #2573 with members of Roanoke Moose Lodge #284 and Vinton Moose #1121 held a pork-butt barbecue and concert to raise money for Charlie Cadaelli’s heart surgery costs.

Members of the ABATE Catawba Motorcycle Club also held a ride to raise money for Charlie and his family.

Salem Moose officers thanked all the volunteers who helped make the benefit a success, and the bands who donated their time to play, as well as local businesses that donated money, gift certificates or merchandise to be auctioned.