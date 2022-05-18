Submitted by the Roanoke Valley NLJC

The National League of Junior Cotillions, Roanoke Valley Chapter, has scheduled a Parents’ Reception and registration for the 2022-2023 season. Interested parents may attend the reception at Vinton War Memorial Library on Thursday, May 26th, at 6:30 p.m. Says Leila Tomasone, director of the local Junior Cotillion, “We are looking forward to this opportunity to present the National League of Junior Cotillions program to interested parents. We believe this will be an excellent opportunity for children in this area to learn social skills that will be of value to them now and later in life.”

Earlier this year the chapter held its first-ever Grand Spring Ball, which was a great success. It was attended by over 70 local Junior Cotillion students, dressed in semi-formal attire, and their parents, who were able to dance with their students and make memories that will last a lifetime.

The National League of Junior Cotillions is an etiquette and social dance training program that involves thousands of students nationwide. For information regarding the program, call (540) 282-8834.