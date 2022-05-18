Submitted by St. Mark’s United Methodist Church

The Joyful Journey Travel Club of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Daleville, Va., offers trips throughout the year geared towards Sr, citizens but anyone is welcome. Grandparents sometimes bring their grandchildren. The bus leaves from St. Mark’s UMC, 19 Cedar Ridge Dr., Daleville, Va. 24083. Vehicles may be left at the church. Other pick-ups may be available along the 1-81 interstate.

For all trips, information, details on sight-seeing, flyers, and registration forms may be obtained from the church website, www.stmarkschurch.com (scroll across to More and scroll down to Joyful Journey Travel Club) or by calling Julia Greer at 540-330-7933. We invite you to join us for the following upcoming trips:

Sept. 26-Oct. 1: we will be traveling to The Pioneer Valley of Western, Massachusetts. The price of $884.00 per person includes motorcoach transportation, lodging, all sight-seeing, three breakfasts, three dinners, taxes and meal gratuities, driver’s tip and luggage handling. Sight-seeing includes the Norman Rockwell Museum and the Dr. Seuss National Memorial Sculpture Garden featuring full-scale bronze sculptures of Dr. Suess’s whimsical characters and Old Sturbridge Village.

Dec. 6: we will be going to Wytheville, Va. to the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre for a Christmas meal and musical “A Christmas Spectacular.” The bus leaves the church at 10 a.m. and returns about 6:30 p.m. with a pick-up at the Salem Food Lion. The cost of $88 is all inclusive.