Submitted by The Care Colloquium

The Care Colloquium, a national thought leadership conference on caregiving issues will be held November 14 -16 in Roanoke, Va. at The Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center. The Care Colloquium is a space for care economy leaders to network, build mutually beneficial collaborations, and tackle difficult family caregiver challenges contributing to our nation’s care crisis. The event brings together business and organizational leaders across the nation involved in the care economy and aging field.

We are six months away from our inaugural colloquium and are excited to announce that even more nationally recognized caregiving experts have accepted our invitation to speak to our ever-expanding list of nationally identified and noted speakers.

Nicole Will, founder of willGather, is dedicated to enhancing the well-being of our aging community by equipping older adults, their family members, and eldercare professionals with valuable information and resources. Nicole is the creator, host, and producer of the willGather Podcast: Navigating the World with Your Aging Loved One.

Nicole has over 20 years of experience in the field of aging and eldercare services. She spent many years working as a director at a well-respected and large senior living community overseeing the Therapeutic Recreation, Volunteer, and Spiritual Care departments while successfully leading her sizeable team to a zero-deficiency tenure and improved resident engagement success. She served on the MAPA board and as an adjuvant faculty member at the University of St. Catherine. She continues her hands-on approach as a private older adult care companion with a deep understanding of family caregiver needs. Nicole will be on the panel: Speaking Caregiver Language in Our Business Practices.

We are partnered with willGather Podcast, for our event! Podcast creator Nicole Will is setting up a recording station and attendees, all leaders in the care economy, have the opportunity to schedule an interview at the event so they can share their work and their colloquium experience broadly.

Erin Galyean, founder of Badass Advocate, is a professional trainer, author, and public speaker passionate about inspiring and encouraging others to live the life they truly desire. Erin lost her father, Mike, in 1997 to Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and her sister, Meghan, in 2018 to a rare lung disease. These heartbreaking life events taught her how to effectively advocate for a patient. The most recent loss of her sister led her to a vision of helping others powerfully advocate for the patient in their life.

In 2020, Erin published her first book Badass Advocate: Becoming the Champion Your Loved One Deserves. In Badass Advocate, she shares 8 badass strategies for advocating for a patient who is either home-bound or hospitalized. In 2021, she published 4 journals to help caregivers better balance self-care with patient care. ​

Erin will be presenting in our Panel: “How Businesses Can Support Caregivers Throughout the Care Journey” and “Advocacy in the Care Economy: How and Why to Get Involved”.

A very important topic that will be discussed at The Care Colloquium is the financial challenges of family caregiving. Why is it so expensive to cover elder care costs? Why are families across our country finding themselves in financial crisis when caring for an elderly loved one?

We have leading experts in the field sharing how they are helping families overcome the financial strain of caregiving in one place to tackle this hard issue!

The Care Colloquium is being held at the Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center in walking distance of the heart of Downtown Roanoke, Virginia. Attendance includes ALL meals, two cocktail hours, and a complimentary booth to showcase organizational work.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available at different levels and can be seen at our website at www.TheCareColloquium.com. Registration is also open with early-bird discounts available.