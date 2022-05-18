Submitted by Goodwill Industries of the Valleys

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys will be hosting a Community Career & Resource Fair and celebrating the Grand Reopening of Yo uthHQ@Goodwill on Saturday, May 21st from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. outside at the Goodwill Roanoke Jobs Campus located at 2502 Melrose Avenue, NW, Roanoke. The fair and reopening events are in conjunction with the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke and Shiloh Baptist Church’s Fun Day at the Kiwanis Centennial Playground beside the Melrose Library located at the Goodwill Roanoke Jobs Campus.

All events are free and open to the community. The Community Career & Resource Fair will be a great event for individuals and families to discover what resources and job opportunities are available in the community including Goodwill programs and working at Goodwill. The Grand Reopening of YouthHQ@Goodwill will consist of fun activities, live performances, and facility tours for youth and families. During the event, middle and high school students can enroll at YouthHQ for free after school and summer programming. The Fun Day will provide fun-filled activities including zoo animals and wildflower garden planting, food, and music for all ages.

“The Community Career & Resource Fair and Grand Reopening of YouthHQ@Goodwill is an opportunity to bring together local businesses and individuals looking for a job as well as sharing local resources and services for individuals and their families,” states Zenith Barrett, Vice President of Business & Community Engagement for Goodwill. “We are excited to be a resource for the Roanoke community alongside the Fun Day presented by the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke and Shiloh Baptist Church.”

Individuals with questions about Goodwill services may contact (540) 581.0620. Businesses interested in being a part of future job fairs, please contact Zenith Barrett at (540) 581.0620 ext. 1266 or zbarrett@goodwillvalleys.com.

Goodwill Industries® of the Valleys serves 35 counties and 14 cities throughout Central, Southwest, and Southside Virginia. Its vision is to eliminate poverty through the mission of empowering individuals, strengthening families, and inspiring communities. In 2021, Goodwill served 38,446 youth, adults, and seniors, placed 670 people into jobs in our community, and helped individuals attain 2,949 industry recognized credentials allowing them to be more competitive in their job search and to find higher paying employment. Visit www.goodwillvalleys.com for more information.