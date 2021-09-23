The Virginia Office of the State Inspector General recently announced Dr. Jennifer Knips as its new medical officer. In this new role, Knips will identify areas of risk and review medical care related to critical incidents and patient safety at facilities operated, licensed or funded by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services. She will review data relevant to significant events, injuries, abuse, neglect, deaths and program deficiencies relevant to all programs at DBHDS facilities.

“I am thrilled to have Dr. Knips on board to assist in evaluating the quality of care provided in these health facilities serving our at-risk population,” said OSIG Healthcare Compliance Manager Keith Davies. “Knips has a good deal of experience in caring for vulnerable populations.”

Knips completed her medical school training at the University of Missouri-Columbia and then went on to complete internal medicine training at Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk. She served as Chief Resident for an additional year before subsequently joining the faculty at EVMS. During her tenure there, Knips practiced inpatient and ambulatory internal medicine and became passionate about early interventions for metabolic syndrome, diabetes and the treatment of obesity.