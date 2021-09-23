On Labor Day, Jesse Sowers, a young Roanoke County farmer, was seriously injured while raking hay on a Catawba farm. While going up an incline, the tractor stalled, rolled back and jackknifed, causing the tractor to turn over on Jesse.

Jesse’s injuries include a broken pelvis, crushed right femur, broken bones in left leg between knee and ankle, multiple ligament damage in left knee, multiple spinal fractures in lower back, and two broken ribs. His recovery time has been estimated at six to 12 months.

The Sowers family is well-known in the area – Jesse works at Boone Tractor near Dixie Caverns, while Jesse’s mother, Kristy, sells produce and baked goods at the Catawba Valley Farmers Market. The family rents farmland in the Catawba area.

The Shiloh Union Church is holding a Hotdog Social Benefit, with all proceeds going to Jesse, his wife, Laura, and their two young sons. This event will be on Sunday, September 26, at 4:00 p.m., at the church located at 7509 Newport Road, Catawba.

In addition to the hot dog meal, music will be provided by County Connection, old-fashioned cake walks and a Chinese Auction. A few of the items in the auction include a quilt handmade by Elva Sirry (always a sought-after item), handmade deer antler knife with sheath, Walnut Hill Farm pork package, handmade purse from Alice Ricucci, movie night basket, various gift baskets, large barnwood-framed photo and “So God Made a Farmer” poem from Ann Harrell, handmade walking stick, handmade basket, handmade “turned” American flag writing pen, deer antler writing pen and fall and holiday décor.

The Sowers family hopes that the community can support this event. In addition to the live music, hot dogs, cakes, pies and useful items in the Chinese Auction will be available for purchase. Most activities will take place outdoors, so attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and bring their own chair.

Those who can’t attend but would like to support this young family, they can see Pam Garman at the Catawba Valley Farmers Market on Thursdays or mail a check to Pam at 8870 Newport Road, Catawba, VA 24070. Checks should be made payable to Shiloh Union Church with a notation “For Jesse Sowers Fund.”