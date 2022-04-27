2022 is the 30th anniversary of Relay for Life, a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. The Relay for Life of Virginia’s Blue Ridge group will be hosting an event on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in the back parking lot of the Salem Civic Center. The festivities run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a vendor fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Other activities, food, music and games will be going on all day. Also, there will be a Survivor Celebration to start the day and the Luminaria Celebration to bring the event to a close.

The theme this year is “Dream Big, Hope Big, Relay Big,” and teams will be setting up decorated sites with fundraising opportunities.

The Salem Relay for Life committee has formed a team to take part in this Relay for Life event. Their team’s name is the Salem Champions and they will have a site set up that day. Their site will include a fortune teller, a raffle of various items and a dunking booth. Familiar faces from around Salem can be found taking a turn in the booth. People can pay to get three balls to throw at the target to hopefully dunk whoever is in the booth!

If you are interested in being a part of the Salem Champions team, you can contact Lisa Bain at 540-521-4666. If you are interested in forming your own team, you can sign up on the website: www.relayforlife.org/vablueridge.

We hope you will plan to come out and help celebrate 30 years of Relay in the Roanoke Valley and all the good that has come from the monies raised.