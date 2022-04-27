Good Samaritan, the local leader in advanced illness care, was recognized as a Hospice Honors Award Recipient at the National Hospice and Palliative Care Conference in National Harbor, Maryland in Jan. 2022.

The Hospice Honors Program is a landmark compilation of hospices providing the best patient and caregiver experience. This prestigious annual review recognizes hospices that continuously provide the highest level of quality as measured by the caregiver’s point of view.

“Of all recognitions given to a hospice, receiving an award based upon the direct experience of those we serve is one of the highest honors,” remarks Aaron Housh, Good Samaritan president and CEO. “This distinction is a wonderful reflection of our dedicated staff who live out our mission each day.”

Good Samaritan is the only community-based nonprofit hospice in southwestern Virginia. Founded in 1992, Good Sam is dedicated to the mission of affirming life in the midst of illness and grief, and above all honoring what matters most to each person and family served. Offices are located in Roanoke and Christiansburg.