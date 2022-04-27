By Shawn Nowlin

In a superb gesture of kindness, Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Vinton is giving away $500 gas cards this Saturday. To qualify, people need to sign-up for a free Rosie’s Player’s Club Card. For joining, customers will receive one entry. Additional entries can be accrued by using the card on games inside the emporium.

Asked why the company is doing this, a spokesperson said, “We are all about having fun and right now going to the gas station is anything but fun. We want to give the community an opportunity to get a break at the pump and let them know how much we appreciate them with this gas card giveaway.”

With gas prices currently hovering around $4.25 per gallon, not everyone has the luxury of filling up their tank. After calculating his expenses for March, Roanoke County resident Lonnie Coleman said more than 40 percent of his budget went to gas.

“I simply do not make enough money to completely fill up my tank every time that I pull up to a pump. Most of the people I know fall under that same category too,” Coleman said. “Regardless of one’s income, paying over $4.50 for a gallon of gas is way too much. I take solace in knowing that this won’t last forever. Eventually, hopefully sooner rather than later, gas prices will once again be more affordable.”

Since James Parker works in downtown Roanoke, he says to save money, he regularly chooses Valley Metro over his 1998 truck as his primary means of transportation. For Parker, $70 is the difference between putting gas in the tank or putting food on the dinner table for his two young children. “I have the greatest respect for Rosie’s doing this selfless gesture,” he said. “To some people, winning a $500 gas card is nothing. To me, it would make a huge difference.”

Giving customers a little bit of relief at the pump is something other companies are also doing. Bojangles, for instance, is giving away $1 million in gas to assist customers deal with rising fuel costs. When people purchase a Family Meal, it will come with a free $10 gas gift card while supplies last. Family Meals featuring Chicken Supremes, as well as all delivery orders, are not eligible for the gas card.

In addition to Vinton, there are four other Rosie’s locations throughout Virginia: New Kent, Richmond, Hampton and Dumfries. A company official announced that a new winner will be announced on Saturday every 15 minutes from noon until midnight.