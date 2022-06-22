Submitted by Ridge View Bank

Ridge View Bank, headquartered in Roanoke, announces the appointment of four regional business and community leaders to its Board of Advisors. The inaugural group was personally selected by Carrie McConnell, Ridge View Bank president. They will provide leadership and guidance as the area’s newest bank continues to expand in the region.

“I am thrilled to have these local leaders and business experts join our Board of Advisors,” said McConnell. “They each bring a wealth of community and business leadership experience. I know they will provide a unique and critical perspective for us and I’m excited to see how they unite to extend our strong start.”

Ridge View Bank has established a foothold in the region by focusing on the wide array of financial needs of the region’s small to middle-market businesses and their people.

“It’s a strong group of influencers,” said McConnell. “Their insights and experience are going to be invaluable to us as we continue growing in Roanoke, Salem, Smith Mountain Lake and beyond.”

Members of the Ridge View Bank Board of Advisors are:

Kim Blair, Vice President for Resource Development, Roanoke College.

Kim Blair is the Vice President for Resource Development with Roanoke College. She previously served as the assistant vice president of advancement for Roanoke at Virginia Tech, where she led advancement teams tasked with securing private philanthropic funding for the Virginia Tech Carilion – Health, Science & Technology Campus in the Roanoke Innovation Corridor. Prior to that, she had an extensive set of experiences in higher education including other leadership positions at Roanoke College, Ferrum College, and Virginia Tech. Ms. Blair grew up in Blacksburg, Virginia. She received her undergraduate degree from Roanoke College and then got her master’s degree at the University of Lynchburg. Ms. Blair lives in Salem with her husband Tommy and their five children.

Ben Crew, Vice President, Civil Engineering at Balzer and Associates Roanoke.

Ben Crew, LA, leads the Balzer and Associates Roanoke Civil Engineering Department. He has been at the firm for 17 years as a registered landscape architect. Mr. Crew graduated from Virginia Tech with a Bachelor of Landscape Architecture. In his role, he is responsible for land development projects including feasibility/due diligence, master planning, conceptual design, and construction documents to final project management/construction administration. His local knowledge and experience with a wide range of commercial, industrial, and residential projects make him a trusted resource. His dedication to serving the community as a board member of the Blue Ridge New Generations Rotary Club complements his leadership skills with his emphasis on creating value for clients and managing challenging projects for success. Ben resides in Salem with his wife Meg and their two children.

Robert Kulp, President, Black Dog Salvage, and Owner, Blue Ridge Residential. Roanoke native Robert Kulp has helped guide Black Dog Salvage’s exponential growth with a focus on budget and operational management. His degree in Building Construction from Virginia Tech (1985) and service in the U.S. Navy and Naval Reserve have provided a strong foundation for building two growing multi-million-dollar businesses from the ground up. Upon returning to his hometown, Mr. Kulp opened his own construction company, Blue Ridge Residential, where he offers solid design advice and building services for period restorations, “new” old houses, and “sympathetic” additions. With a keen eye for historical value and a constant focus on the bottom line, Robert is the resident “architecturologist” of Black Dog Salvage. As a Class A General Contractor, he has a complete understanding of how buildings are put together, which has proved crucial in safely deconstructing and saving architectural details from the landfill. This work led to a feature role in the multi-year run of the popular Discovery Channel television show “Salvage Dawgs”. Mr. Kulp and his wife Patti relocated to Roanoke, Virginia in 1998 and have stayed in the area since. They have three children.

Ryan Waters, Managing Partner, Bridgewater Marina. Mr. Waters is a lifelong Smith Mountain Lake resident and graduate of Franklin County High School. He received his undergraduate degree from James Madison University where he majored in Economics.

In 2016, he become the Managing Partner of Bridgewater Marina. Since taking over Bridgewater Marina, he has expanded the operation to six locations and now oversees the largest inland boat rental fleet in the country. Prior to 2016, Mr. Waters’ professional background included 15 years of software and real estate sales experience. Ryan resides at Smith Mountain with his wife Katie and their three boys.

In addition to the initial external members, the Ridge View Board of Advisors will also include the following:

Carrie T. McConnell, President of Ridge View Bank



Joseph B. Bower, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of CNB Bank and CNB Financial Corporation

Michael D. Peduzzi, President and Chief Operating Officer of CNB Bank

Richard L. Greslick, Jr., Senior Executive Vice President, and Chief Support Officer at CNB Bank

Martin T. Griffith, Senior Executive Vice President, and Chief of Community Banking at CNB Bank

Ridge View Bank provides quick, local decision-making with experienced and well-known employees and delivers the best-in-class service at every level. To learn more about Ridge View Banks’s new view on business banking, visit www.ridgeviewbank.bank.