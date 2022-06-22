By Meg Hibbert, Contributing Writer

Photos courtesy Salem City Schools

Two schools have new assistant principals for the coming school year.

Christina Rose will be the new assistant principal at Andrew Lewis Middle School, and Kendra Fagg will take her place as assistant principal at South Salem Elementary School, starting July 1.

Salem Schools Superintendent Dr. Curtis Hicks announced the changes last week.

Rose said she is excited about the new position.

“This move will bring new and exciting challenges, and it will allow me to gain experience at the secondary level. I’m looking forward to getting to know the Andrew Lewis community, and I will continue to do everything possible to support our staff and students in my new position.”

The Pittsburgh native graduated from Penn State University with a bachelor’s degree in education, and a master’s in counselor education from Virginia Tech. She completed the certificate program in educational leadership and administration at George Washington University.

Rose became a school counselor at West Salem Elementary in 2015, and then assistant principal at South Salem three years later. She came to Salem after 10 years in Northern Virginia Schools.

“While I’m grateful to have this new opportunity, I will miss the students, staff and families at South Salem,” Rose said. “I appreciate the love and support they have shown me over the past four years.”

Kendra Fagg was named Teacher of the Year twice while at Roanoke City’s Westside Elementary.

In March of this year, she earned the same honor for her work as a reading specialist at South Salem.

“I am very excited for this new opportunity to serve in a leadership role at South Salem,” Fagg said. “I consider it an honor and privilege to serve as assistant principal and I look forward to continuing my work with the students, teachers, administration, and families I have grown to love over the past four years.”

The 2005 Salem High School graduate earned a bachelor of arts in psychology with a minor in elementary education from Roanoke College in 2008. She also earned a master’s in reading education from the University of Virginia, and is currently completing certification in educational leadership and education through James Madison University.

Since 2018 she has taught fourth grade and been a reading specialist at South Salem.

“I am incredibly thankful to be a part of the South Salem family and have the chance to lead in the same school division I was part of as a student,” Fagg added.

Both appointments were formally approved by the Salem School Board at last week’s meeting. “

The Salem City School Division has a rich history of attracting quality educators and then allowing them to grow and serve our students and parents in many ways,” Superintendent Hicks said. “Mrs. Rose and Mrs. Fagg have earned the respect of their peers throughout their Salem journeys, and I know they will excel in these new roles.”