By Aila Boyd

aboyd@mainstreetnewspapers.com

Roanoke County—Roanoke County is hosting six community meetings throughout the county to allow citizens the opportunity to provide comments on the reveal of the Roanoke County 200 Plan.

The Roanoke County 200 Plan is a significant update to the county’s Comprehensive Plan, which sets out the vision and unique goals of the county’s 11 community planning areas and the town of Vinton.

Over 1,000 residents and community stakeholders participated in the development of the Roanoke County 200 Plan throughout 2021 and 2022.

“We invite Roanoke County residents, business owners, visitors and anyone interested in the future of the County to join us to review and comment on the 200 Plan that will shape our community over the next 15 years,” said Philip Thompson, Director of Planning. “These draft objectives will impact future land use, natural and cultural resources, public facilities and services, and transportation infrastructure.”

While the Catawba, Glenvar and Masons Cove meeting was held on Monday at Glenvar Middle School, there are still a number of meetings scheduled throughout the county over the next month.

All community meetings are from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Peters Creek : Green Ridge Recreation Center – Wednesday, March 1

Bonsack/Vinton and Mount Pleasant : Vinton War Memorial- Monday, March 6

Windsor Hills : Hidden Valley High School- Wednesday, March 8

Back Creek and Bent Mountain : Bent Mountain Center – Monday, March 13

Cave Spring and Clearbrook : South County Library- Wednesday, March 15

Additionally, there will be two Roanoke County Planning Commission public hearings on the draft Roanoke County 200 Plan, both beginning at 5 p.m.:

Green Ridge Recreation Center – Thursday, March 23

Roanoke County Administration Center – Monday, April 3

Citizens with questions about the plan are encouraged to contact the Roanoke County Department of Planning at: planning@roanokecountyva.gov or (540) 772- 2065.