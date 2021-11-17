The Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir, in collaboration with Southwest Virginia Ballet, will be presenting a live outdoor Holiday Concert at the Salem Football Stadium on November 21 at 3:00 p.m. The concert is open to the public with tickets available through the Salem Civic Center and www.salemciviccenter.com. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Salem Civic Center Box Office to avoid Ticketmaster fees.

The concert theme is “The Nutcracker Ballet.” Both the choir and ballet will be featuring several songs from the Nutcracker in both collaborations and solo performances. Special guests will be the Roanoke Chamber Brass, and Maestro Steven White.

This exciting performance will feature holiday favorites, familiar songs, and selections from “The Nutcracker” performed by both the RVCC Singers and SVB Company ballet dancers. Ring in the holidays with voices of angels as we celebrate this joyous season together!

Singers and dancers will be safely distanced. Stadium seating will be spaced to follow all CDC guidelines.

The Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir, now in their 35th year of excellence, offers an in depth pre-professional choral program of three training choirs and a Concert Choir for youth ages 7-18.

Founded in 1987 by Kimberly Ruse Davidson, the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir has grown to be a highly respected arts organization in the Roanoke Valley, in the state of Virginia, and beyond. The choristers, ages 7-18, are chosen through audition and are divided into three Training Choirs and a Concert Choir.

The RVCC provides an artistic and in-depth study of the voice in a choral setting. “We strive to teach young musicians of the Roanoke Valley how to work together and pursue excellence – in singing, in music, and in everyday life,” Davidson said. “Our mission as a choir is to provide the best choral experience for our choristers and spread the joy of music to everyone we can.”

The new “Little Singers Class and Choir”, directed by Kirsti Davidson, is a choral introduction for our youngest singers, ages 4-6.

Recent featured performances for the RVCC Concert Choir include the 2008, 2014, and 2020 Southern Division American Choral Director Conventions, the 2015 ACDA National Convention in Salt Lake City, a solo performance at Carnegie Hall in 2016, solo and festival performances in Canterbury Cathedral in 2011 and 2017 and as the solo Liturgical Choir at the National Cathedral in 2019.

Come and enjoy the start of the Holiday Season with the premiere artistic excellence of these two non-profit arts organizations, dedicated to enriching the lives of youth and our community; the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir, and Southwest Virginia Ballet. A collaboration that celebrates the very best of our youth and the arts!