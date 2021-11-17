The Salem Police Department reported the following people were arrested and charged Nov. 2-8. Arrest indicates an accusation, and defendants are presumed innocent unless found guilty in court. Police do not release the names of persons under the age of 18.

Those arrested and their charges were listed as:

November 2 – David A. Butler, 48, assault and battery, criminal trespass; and Jonathan L. Pruitt, 40, domestic assault and battery.

November 3 – Frederick L. Haibon, 40, public intoxication; Milton S. Kendall Jr., 41, public intoxication; and Christopher L. Childress, 27, assault and battery.

November 5 – Daquan S. Weddle, 26, public intoxication, false name to police; Challen G. Averill, 40, violation of probation; Kevin P. Daly Jr., 37, violation of probation; Jonathan M. Bostic, 62, failure to appear; and Christopher T. Allen, 41, public intoxication.

November 6 – Timothy J. Manetta, 38, contempt of court; and Maria C. Sublett, 39, strangulation of another, assault and battery.

November 8 – Stephanie N. Carner, 35, contempt of court